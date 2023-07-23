Watch CBS News
Sen. Chuck Schumer announces resolution for "Tony Bennett Day"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sen. Chuck Schumer announces resolution to name Aug. 3 "Tony Bennett Day"
NEW YORK -- On Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced a resolution to declare Aug. 3 as "Tony Bennett Day."

That date would have been Bennett's 97th birthday. The legendary singer died on Friday.

READ MORETony Bennett's local ties celebrated across New York City

Standing at Bennett's bench in Central Park, Schumer said Bennett, who was from Queens, was a New Yorker through and through.

"He had something in common with so many New Yorkers. He gave it his all. He wouldn't let anything stop him. He gave it all in a sincere, honest, forthright way, just like New Yorkers," Schumer said.

Schumer said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will sponsor the resolution on the floor of the House.

