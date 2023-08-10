Watch CBS News
Local News

See It: Humpback whale photographed swimming in front of New York City skyline

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

See it: Man spots whale breaching under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
See it: Man spots whale breaching under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge 00:26

NEW YORK -- Humpback whales have been enjoying the waters off New York City this summer.

The Wildlife Conservation Society recently snapped a photo of a whale against the city skyline.

nyc-whale-2.jpg
Humpback whale spotted against NYC skyline Sarah Trabue, WCS Ocean Giants/Activities conducted pursuant to NMFS ESA/MMP Permit No. 27507

It was spotted on August 2 five miles from the New York Aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn. 

Earlier this summer, a fisherman captured a close encounter with a whale near the Verrazzanno-Narrows Bridge.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 1:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.