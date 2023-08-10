See It: Humpback whale photographed swimming in front of New York City skyline
NEW YORK -- Humpback whales have been enjoying the waters off New York City this summer.
The Wildlife Conservation Society recently snapped a photo of a whale against the city skyline.
It was spotted on August 2 five miles from the New York Aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
Earlier this summer, a fisherman captured a close encounter with a whale near the Verrazzanno-Narrows Bridge.
