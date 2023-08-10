See It: Humpback whale photographed swimming in front of New York City skyline

See it: Man spots whale breaching under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

NEW YORK -- Humpback whales have been enjoying the waters off New York City this summer.

The Wildlife Conservation Society recently snapped a photo of a whale against the city skyline.

Humpback whale spotted against NYC skyline Sarah Trabue, WCS Ocean Giants/Activities conducted pursuant to NMFS ESA/MMP Permit No. 27507

It was spotted on August 2 five miles from the New York Aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Earlier this summer, a fisherman captured a close encounter with a whale near the Verrazzanno-Narrows Bridge.