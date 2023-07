See it: Man spots whale breaching under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

NEW YORK -- A man had a close encounter with a whale in New York City.

Ralphie Pepe was just feet from the whale when he got video of it breaching under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Naturally, Pepe was caught by surprise. He was just fishing from the shoreline when the whale suddenly surfaced.