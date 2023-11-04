Second Avenue subway expansion into East Harlem gets $3.4 billion kick-start from Biden administration

Second Avenue subway expansion into East Harlem gets kick-start

NEW YORK -- The long-dormant second phase of the Second Avenue subway project in Manhattan is getting a kick-start from the Biden administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Saturday.

Q trains currently run as far north as 96th Street. But in about eight years, with the federal government's help, they will haul riders up to East Harlem, according to the MTA.

The subway expansion is expected to benefit more than 100,000 riders daily once it's finished.

"It's going towards a public transit project serving neighborhoods that have been neglected for years," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. "Ensuring East Harlem has greater access to jobs, health care and other essential services."

This weekend, the Biden administration is handing over $3.4 billion to begin phase two and eventually bring riders to 106th Street, 116th Street and a new terminal at 125th Street, with connections to 4, 5, and 6 trains, and Metro-North.

Renderings of the new ADA accessible stations show high ceilings, glass entranceways and bright lighting.

East Harlem has been a subway desert ever since the Second Avenue El stopped service above 57th Street in 1940, according to the MTA.

The Second Avenue expansion will also provide relief on the Lexington Avenue line.

A news conference with Buttigieg and local officials is expected at 10 a.m.