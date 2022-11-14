Search continues for killers of Esvin Vasquez, who police say got caught in a fight between two groups of strangers

NEW YORK - A major police investigation is underway after a disturbing death of a man in Corona, Queens.

Police say he was killed on his way home from work after getting caught up in a fight outside a gas station.

CBS2's John Dias has more on what the community is now saying.

There's a makeshift memorial of flowers and a candle next to an active construction site in front of the BP gas station on Junction Boulevard. It comes a day after police say at least one man used part of the work area as a murder weapon - a wooden board.

One man witnessed it.

"I saw one guy hit him maybe two times, another hit maybe one time," the man said.

According to police, the victim, 32-year-old Esvin Vasquez was innocent.

His family told Dias he stopped at the gas station after working a late night shift at a furniture warehouse. He then happened to get caught in the middle of an argument between two groups of strangers around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"It makes me sad, not secure," said Rolando Salazar.

Vasquez came to America a year and a half ago to financially support his wife and their 1-year-old son back in Guatemala.

Those who work and live in the area are horrified, saying the neighborhood is getting worse.

"Before, so quiet and nice but now, everything has changed," one person said. "The violence, the dirty streets, the crime."

Elena Marin chose to leave because of the violence.

"It's crazy. We moved from here probably six months ago because of what's happening here. It's not the first time," Marin said.

According to authorities, Vasquez does not have a criminal record and was all alone when he was struck. He later died at the hospital.

There's no word yet on how many people police might be looking for.

It's still not clear what the two groups of men were arguing about.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.