NYPD: Man struck in head with wooden board, killed after dispute outside Queens gas station

Police search for suspects in killing of 23-year-old man in Corona

NEW YORK - Police are looking for suspects in the killing of a young man in Queens.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in front of a gas station on Junction Boulevard near 43rd Avenue in Corona.

Investigators say 23-year-old Esvin Vasquez got into some kind of dispute with a large group of men.

Police say one of the men hit him in the head with a wooden board and the group ran away.

Officers answering a 911 call found Vasquez with a severe head injury.

Vasquez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.