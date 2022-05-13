Search continues for Holtsville hit and run driver that left Ryan Walker dead

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. - Police on Long Island are searching for a hit and run driver who ran down two men who were outside working on a vehicle.

It happened in front of a Suffolk County home where neighbors told CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff speeders care little if they take down a mailbox - or in this case, a life.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, two families are in grief, and a driver is on the run.

Two friends were working together Wednesday on a pickup truck parked outside the Expressway Drive, Holtsville home of one of them: Ryan Walker.

"I feel very bad, I seen him all the time. It's just crazy, it's unbelievable," said neighbor Rachana Baker.

Walker, 37, was a single father, and leaves behind a 13-year-old son. Relatives set up a GoFundMe, saying "Ryan was a quiet but loving soul. His only purpose in life was to care for his son, Cameron. His parents and entire family are devastated by his loss."

They, along with the family of the other man struck, are asking that anyone who witnessed or knows anything about the tragedy come forward.

Robert Kehlenbeck initially survived and was in critical condition. Relatives have publicly posted remembrances.

Neighbors say speeding on the LIE service road is chronic, with drivers taking no responsibility for the wreckage they leave behind.

"My son had his car sitting out front. Somebody took it out, and the mailbox. And then, six months ago, someone took out the neighbor's mailbox and my mailbox," neighbor Tom Steele said. "I feel very terrible for the family. It's a tragedy. I don't know who would leave an accident like that."

"He was a very good kid. He always take care of his parents and the yard work and everything. Anytime I need help, he came over. He was a good kid. It's terrible," Baker said.

Suffolk Police have canvassed the area for surveillance video, and are looking for what they believe is a sedan that struck the two men, and never stopped.