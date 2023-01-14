Watch CBS News
2 students injured after mini school bus veers off road in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 children hurt after bus goes off road in Paramus
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.

State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.

Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 7:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

