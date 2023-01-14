2 students injured after mini school bus veers off road in New Jersey

2 children hurt after bus goes off road in Paramus

2 children hurt after bus goes off road in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.

State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.

Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.