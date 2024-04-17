New Jersey father accused of killing son dies from injuries in hospital

Child found dead in burning car in N.J.; father charged with murder, arson

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey father accused of killing his son back on March 28 has died from injuries he suffered that same day, officials said.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says 43-year-old Manuel Rivera, of Sayreville, was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Rivera had been charged with murder, aggravated arson, endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains in connection to the death of his 9-year-old son.

Police officers were sent to Sayreville High School for a report of a fire around 10:45 p.m. on March 28.

Shortly after that 911 call came in, officials say another call came in reporting a domestic dispute on Eisenhower Drive. Officials say a woman there told officers Rivera had left the home with their son.

When officers arrived at Sayreville High School, they found Rivera sitting next to a vehicle that had been doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Officials say Rivera was suffering from a self-inflicted wound and burns to his body. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his death.

According to officials, a 9-year-old boy was found dead inside the burning car.

Officials say Rivera was a Sayreville School District employee, and the child was a student at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.