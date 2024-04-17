Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey father accused of killing son dies from injuries in hospital

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Child found dead in burning car in N.J.; father charged with murder, arson
Child found dead in burning car in N.J.; father charged with murder, arson 02:04

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey father accused of killing his son back on March 28 has died from injuries he suffered that same day, officials said.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says 43-year-old Manuel Rivera, of Sayreville, was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Rivera had been charged with murder, aggravated arson, endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains in connection to the death of his 9-year-old son.

Police officers were sent to Sayreville High School for a report of a fire around 10:45 p.m. on March 28.

Shortly after that 911 call came in, officials say another call came in reporting a domestic dispute on Eisenhower Drive. Officials say a woman there told officers Rivera had left the home with their son.

When officers arrived at Sayreville High School, they found Rivera sitting next to a vehicle that had been doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Officials say Rivera was suffering from a self-inflicted wound and burns to his body. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his death.

According to officials, a 9-year-old boy was found dead inside the burning car.

Officials say Rivera was a Sayreville School District employee, and the child was a student at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 9:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.