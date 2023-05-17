Watch CBS News
Survivors, victims' loved ones return to scene of deadly West Side bike path terror attack ahead of Sayfullo Saipov's formal sentencing

West Side terror attack survivors, families return to scene
West Side terror attack survivors, families return to scene 00:34

NEW YORK -- The night before the formal sentencing of Sayfullo Saipov in the West Side bike path terror attack, survivors and victims' families returned to the scene of the heinous crime.

Wearing matching t-shirts, families, including many who traveled from Argentina and Belgium, walked on the bike path along the West Side Highway near Pier 40 on Tuesday night.

They placed flowers along the scene of the October 2017 truck attack.

Survivors are expected to address the court Wednesday.

Sapiov will be sentenced to life in prison for the attack that killed eight people and injured many others in the name of ISIS.

