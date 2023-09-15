San Gennaro Festival returns with food and family traditions in Little Italy

NEW YORK -- As the saying goes, it's "the feast of all feasts," and the nearly century-old San Gennaro Festival has returned to Little Italy.

Over the next week, millions will stroll the streets and chow down on delicious Italian food, with the Grand Parade happening Saturday.

Organizers tell CBS New York's John Dias the iconic festival is filled with so much tradition, especially for the family that puts it on.

"It's in my blood," said Eugene Donofrio, executive board member of San Gennaro Feast.

For as long has he can remember, Donofrio has participated in the festival.

"As a young man, as well, I carried the flags," said Donofrio. "I carried the banners."

Now, as an executive board member, it's his mission to keep the legacy alive -- a role he takes seriously, since his wife's great-grandfather, Salvatore Esposito, is an original founding father.

He started up the festival 97 years ago after coming to America. It celebrates the life of Saint Gennaro, who was Bishop of Benevento.

"I feel very proud," said Donofrio. "I was able to continue that tradition from Naples over to Little Italy in New York City in the United Sates."

The mouth-watering food and joyful entertainment have been major New York attractions, but according to Donofrio, the key to its success is the custom never stops.

"If we don't pass tradition on, who is going to do it?' said Donofrio.

Each new generation breathes new life, and this year, Donofrio has enlisted his nephew's daughter, 5-year-old Christine Curatola, to become the newest Princess of the Parade. Curatola's father is nostalgic.

"Very special, knowing that I used to go there as a kid myself," said father Vincent Curatola. "To continue the history and the culture that Italians brought with them to this country."

The feast of San Gennaro takes place on Mulberry between Canal and Houston. The Grand Parade is Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.