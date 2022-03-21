Watch CBS News

Saint Peter's Peacocks to face No. 3 Purdue in Sweet 16 on Friday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Saint Peter's University's miraculous run in the NCAA Tournament continues in Philadelphia on Friday when the Peacocks face No. 3 Purdue in the Sweet 16.

Saint Peter's upset No. 2 Kentucky in overtime and never trailed No. 7 Murray State to become just the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal.

Purdue defeated No. 14 Yale and No. 6 Texas in the first two rounds.

On Sunday, the Saint Peter's men's basketball team returned to a hero's welcome on campus.

"This is something we dream about as kids. To just come in here and have all these amazing fans and people supporting us every day is an amazing feeling," star player KC Ndefo told CBS2.

"It's awesome. It's really amazing. The fans are great. We love their support," said teammate Doug Edert.

Saint Peter's vs. Purdue tips-off Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS2. The winner will face No. 4 UCLA or No. 8 North Carolina in the Elite 8.

