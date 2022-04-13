Watch CBS News

Saint Peter's University to introduce Bashir Mason as men's basketball head coach

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Saint Peter's University is introducing its new men's basketball head coach Wednesday.

Jersey City native Bashir Mason was named the 16th head coach of the Peacocks on Monday.

Mason recently spent 10 years as the head coach of nearby Wagner College, where heled the team to three Northeast Conference regular season titles. 

His appointment comes after the departure of Shaheen Holloway, who took the Peacocks to the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA Tournament

