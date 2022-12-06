Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church officially reopens to public after being destroyed on 9/11

NEW YORK -- There's a major milestone Tuesday in the more than two decade rebuild and recovery from 9/11.

The only house of worship destroyed in the 2001 terror attacks is officially reopening in the shadow of the World Trade Center site.

The new Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is now also a national shrine.

Tuesday marks the start of regular services and parish life for the church.

It's also the first opportunity for the public to go in and see the newly completed interior.