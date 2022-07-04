Consecration held for newly rebuilt Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, destroyed on 9/11
NEW YORK -- A ceremony was held Monday for a newly rebuilt Greek Orthodox church that was knocked down on 9/11.
The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed in the attacks.
The church, which is now a national shrine, was officially consecrated Monday as a house of worship and prayer.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were both expected to attend the ceremony.
The church will officially reopen to the public later this summer.
