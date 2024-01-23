Ryan Gosling, Oscar nominated for "Barbie" role, speaks out after Academy snubs Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig

"Oppenheimer" gets 13 Oscar nominations "Oppenheimer" gets 13 Oscar nominations, leading 2024 films 04:14

Actor Ryan Gosling Tuesday expressed his gratitude for his Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his performance as Ken in the global phenomenon "Barbie," but questioned Academy voters for passing over his "Barbie" costar Margot Robbie for best actress, and the film's director, Greta Gerwig, in the best director category.

"To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling said of the snubs in a statement provided to CBS News. "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

The blockbuster hit brought in more than $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year. It was nominated for eight awards Tuesday, including best picture. Along with Gosling, America Ferrera also received a nod for best supporting actress.

(L-R) Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig on the red carpet promoting "Barbie" at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio in Burbank, California. Greg Doherty/WireImage via Getty Images

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," Gosling's statement read. "And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

He added that he was "so happy" for Ferrera and the other "incredible artists" who helped make the film.

Ferrera said she was "stunned" and "moved" by her Oscar nomination. She echoed Gosling' statement, telling Variety that she "was incredibly disappointed" Robbie and Gerwig did not receive Oscar nods.

"Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie," Ferrera told CBS News in a separate statement. "The cultural and industry impact they've achieved will be felt for generations and I'm so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it."

"Barbie" was also nominated for nine Golden Globes, including best director. It won two — for best original song for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" — and for cinematic and box office achievement.

In 2018, Gerwig received a best director Oscar nomination for her film "Lady Bird." Guillermo del Toro won that year for "The Shape of Water."