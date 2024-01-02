Watch CBS News
Student accuses Rutgers University of retaliation for speaking out against antisemitism

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A Rutgers University law student is suing the school, claiming discrimination and retaliation after he spoke out against antisemitism on campus.

Yoel Ackerman says a fellow student sent him a video containing false statements that denied Hamas' actions during the attack in Israel in October. He reported the video to the Jewish Law Students' Association, as he was instructed.

Ackerman says Rutgers then filed charges against him for sharing the video. He could face possible suspension or expulsion.

"What has resulted since is nothing more than an attempt by Rutgers and other students to silence my right to speak out against antisemitism," he said.

Rutgers says it takes seriously claims of antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of bias and intolerance, and any such claims are investigated.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 5:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

