Muslim college students say no coincidence Islamic center was vandalized during Eid al-Fitr

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Some Muslim students at Rutgers University say they don't feel safe after the Islamic center on campus was vandalized.

The students and campus leaders want better protections after what they called an act of hate inside the Center for Islamic Life in New Brunswick.

A Palestinian flag was ripped off a pole and art pieces with Quran verses were destroyed, according to the chaplain and students.

Students said they found the mess as they celebrated the end of Ramadan, during Eid al-Fitr.

"Muslim students no longer feel truly safe to even exist at Rutgers. This incident has been deeply saddening yet unfortunately, not surprising. Islamophobia has been plaguing our campus, manifesting in verbal harassment of students, physical acts of hate and Islamophobic threats of hate left on personal property and vehicles, " said one student.

New Jersey police said the break-in happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Windows were shattered and a television and printer were broken, according to investigators.

The attorney general's office released very few details about the investigation, but a Muslim leader told CBS New York police are looking through surveillance videos for clues.

Gov. Phil Murphy, the attorney general and other state officials said they were disgusted by the incident. The Rutgers University president called it "a criminal act of bias and hatred."

Colleges struggling to fight antisemitism, ADL says

On the heels of the incident at Rutgers, an Anti-Defamation League report found most colleges, including Rutgers, are not doing enough to protect Jewish students on campus.

The ADL looked at universities' policies and administration actions related to combatting antisemitism, and issued the following grades for schools in the New York-New Jersey region:

Barnard College: D

Binghamton University: B

CUNY Brooklyn College: B

Columbia University: D

Cornell University: D

Hofstra University: B

Ithaca College: B

New York University: C

Queens College, CUNY: C

SUNY New Paltz: D

SUNY Purchase: F

SUNY Rockland Community College: F

Syracuse University: C

University at Albany, SUNY: C

Princeton University: F

Rutgers University, New Brunswick: D

More than a dozen schools received a failing grade on the ADL's report card.

The ADL said leadership on campuses that did worse than an "A" need to make changes.