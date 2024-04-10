Center for Islamic Life vandalized at Rutgers University in New Brunswick during Eid al-Fitr

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - The Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick was vandalized during Eid al-Fitr, the three-day Islamic religious celebration marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Leaders of the center and investigators do not believe the timing of this, at the start of Eid, was a coincidence. Now the search is underway for whoever did it.

A hateful mess greeted those returning on Eid morning to the Center of Islamic Life, or CILRU, on the campus of Rutgers University. Officers arrived and examined all the vandalized rooms for themselves, collective evidence.

Investigators said the break-in took place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"The sacred space was desecrated. Art pieces with Quranic verses destroyed," said Saad Admani, president of the New Jersey Muslim Lawyer's Association. "For something like this to happen to happen at the end of Ramadan, start of the holiday, it really shows that the university is not doing enough to combat hate, to foster an environment of understanding here at Rutgers."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy posted on social media that he is "disgusted" by the incident, and the President of Rutgers University sent out an alert to the campus community calling it "a criminal act of bias and hatred."

"I got the RU alert. That's terrible that that happened," one student said.

"It's a horrible thing to have happen to people. Can't live in peace," another student said.

"I really hope that whoever did this is not a member of the Rutgers community, because it's not reflective of my experience at Rutgers, and as a Rutgers alum, this is not what I felt here on campus."

There will be a rally and news conference here at the Center Thursday at 11 a.m..