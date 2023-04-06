Watch CBS News
Local News

Rutgers University–New Brunswick campus deemed safe after overnight bomb threat

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rutgers deemed safe after overnight bomb threat
Rutgers deemed safe after overnight bomb threat 00:19

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick has been deemed safe after a bomb threat overnight. 

According to authorities, campus police received a threat against buildings on College Avenue just after 2 a.m. Thursday. 

Police did not find anything suspicious. 

Recently, dozens of school districts in New York and some college campuses in New Jersey were targeted with swatting threats, which were not credible. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.