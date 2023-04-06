Rutgers University–New Brunswick campus deemed safe after overnight bomb threat
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick has been deemed safe after a bomb threat overnight.
According to authorities, campus police received a threat against buildings on College Avenue just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police did not find anything suspicious.
Recently, dozens of school districts in New York and some college campuses in New Jersey were targeted with swatting threats, which were not credible.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.