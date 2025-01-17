Watch CBS News
Route 3 cleared after multiple crashes in East Rutherford, New Jersey

By Renee Anderson

By Renee Anderson

Multiple crashes lead to major delays on Route 3 in New Jersey
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Route 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey saw major delays for the early morning commute Friday. 

First responders were on the scene of two separate crashes in the area, including one involving a box truck. So far, there's been no word of any injuries. 

Drivers faced heavy delays on the eastbound side approaching the NJ Turnpike westbound spur, and the right and center lanes were closed. 

As of 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up beyond Route 17, almost to Route 21. By 7:30 a.m., the roadway had reopened and traffic was starting to clear.

Route 3 feeds into the Lincoln Tunnel for New Jersey commuters heading into New York City. 

