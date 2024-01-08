Fiery tanker truck crash shuts down Route 17, NJ Transit in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey

Fiery tanker truck crash impacting commute in Bergen County, New Jersey

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A fiery tanker truck crash is impacting the commute for drivers on Route 17 in Bergen County, New Jersey.

All lanes are closed in both directions following the crash in Hasbrouck Heights.

New Jersey Transit service is also suspended on the Pascack Valley Line.

Authorities say the tanker truck crashed into a pole before slamming into a building around 5:30 a.m. Monday near Moonachie Avenue.

The impact sparked a massive fire with flames shooting into the air.

So far, there's no word on the condition of the truck driver.

Stick with CBS New York as we have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.