Watch CBS News
Local News

Fiery tanker truck crash shuts down Route 17, NJ Transit in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fiery tanker truck crash impacting commute in Bergen County, New Jersey
Fiery tanker truck crash impacting commute in Bergen County, New Jersey 00:55

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A fiery tanker truck crash is impacting the commute for drivers on Route 17 in Bergen County, New Jersey.

All lanes are closed in both directions following the crash in Hasbrouck Heights. 

New Jersey Transit service is also suspended on the Pascack Valley Line.

Authorities say the tanker truck crashed into a pole before slamming into a building around 5:30 a.m. Monday near Moonachie Avenue.

The impact sparked a massive fire with flames shooting into the air.

So far, there's no word on the condition of the truck driver.

Stick with CBS New York as we have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 7:15 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.