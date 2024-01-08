Watch CBS News

Tanker truck overturns, explodes on Route 17

There was an inferno early Monday morning on the northbound lanes of Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights. Fire officials said a gasoline tanker truck overturned after colliding with another vehicle. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports.
