Mayor Eric Adams says New York City no longer has room to shelter asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- There are new developments in New York City's struggle to house recently arrived asylum seekers.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday the city is out of room.

Officials announced restrictions on how long people can stay in city shelters. Single adults will be given 60 days' notice to find housing. After that, they will have to go back to intake centers and apply again to be connected to assistance to make room for families.

Officials say while their compassion is infinite, the city's space is not.

"Today, we had over 200 people that have arrived. We're giving them notice that we have no room. We need to come back at a different time so that we can see if they can process you," Adams said.

The mayor also announced plans to distribute new flyers at the border to combat misinformation and inform migrants that the city cannot continue to support the level of service it has been providing.

Housing advocates say the city has a legal obligation to house people, adding it has to do whatever it takes to increase housing.