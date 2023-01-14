Watch CBS News
Rodlin Gravesande arrested in connection to December chemical attack at Brooklyn subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a subway attack that left a woman burned back in December.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Gravesande is accused of splashing a chemical in a woman's face at a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 2.

READ MORE: Police: Caustic liquid thrown on woman in attack in Winthrop Street subway station

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns.

Gravesande was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 4:45 PM

