Rodlin Gravesande arrested in connection to December chemical attack at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a subway attack that left a woman burned back in December.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Gravesande is accused of splashing a chemical in a woman's face at a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 2.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns.

Gravesande was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault.