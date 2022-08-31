Rockland County residents urged to continue conserving water

NYACK, N.Y. -- There's an update on the emergency water restrictions in Rockland County.

Tuesday, County Exec. Ed Day announced water use is down more than 11% since restrictions were imposed on Aug. 18 because of a drought.

Day is urging everyone to continue conserving water.

Those restrictions include watering lawns only twice a week, banning the use of water to wash paved surfaces and banning restaurants from serving water unless customers ask for it.