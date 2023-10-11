Rockland County's Jewish community gathers to show solidarity with Israel

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- The Jewish community in Rockland County showed their support for the people of Israel on Tuesday.

On the grounds of the Rockland County Courthouse, the Jewish community gathered, standing in solidarity. Their hearts are broken for the innocent victims.

"To be in a community that feels the love and support of Israel in this difficult time, in this stressful time, gives me hope," Rockland resident Libby Tulin said.

That hope is for the ones who are being held hostage, but as the sound of sirens heard overseas were played, for Ruth Pernick, it was crushing. Her son Benjamin lives near Tel Aviv with his wife and 10-month-old son. Pernick's worry is mounting.

"I don't think about anything else. When I call him and I don't get an answer, I panic. I just wait from call to call to make sure that they are OK," she said.

So far, they are, but the images from overseas are unbearable for those living here, and they are angry.

"Beyond words. You can't imagine. Tearing all day," one person said.

Brian Muni's daughter lived in Israel for a few years. Now that she's back home, he's breathing a sigh of relief.

"I'm shattered for her, but people find strength. That's what we all need to do, is find strength and make a stand," he said.

They are trying to find the light through candles, prayers and togetherness.

"You have to do something. You can't just sit still and not do anything," one person said.

This community says this gathering will just the beginning as they plan to stand strong until, they say, their loved ones are safe.