MTA shutting down A train service to Rockaways for months of upgrades. Here's when the service changes start.

NEW YORK -- A train service to the Rockaways is shutting down for five months starting in 2025, impacting thousands of riders.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says from January to May, A trains will not run between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue or the Rockaway Park-Beach 116th Street stations, the last two stops on the line. Additionally, Rockaway Park Shuttle trains will not run to or from Broad Channel.

The MTA says it will be making upgrades to viaducts and bridges to help protect them from storms.

"The Rockaway Line, which carries the A train and Rockaway Park Shuttle and serves as a vital link between the Rockaway Peninsula and the rest of New York City, suffered extensive damage after Superstorm Sandy," the MTA wrote in a release on its website. "Emergency repairs restored service seven months after the storm. However, the viaducts and bridge that carry trains across Broad Channel need major upgrades to help protect the line from future storms and ensure reliable service for its over 9,000 daily riders."

Commuters told CBS News New York they are concerned about the shutdown.

"It's going to cause some problems. This is the only train that's out here, so for people to have to figure a way out, it's going to be a pain," one rider said.

The MTA says free shuttle bus service will be available. See the full schedule of service changes below.

A train service changes starting Jan. 17

The work starts with the following service changes on the weekend of Jan. 17 to 20.

A trains won't run between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains won't run.

For service to/from affected stations, take free shuttle buses, which will run on three routes: Nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av. Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av, making all A stops. Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport, Broad Channel, and Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St, making all Rockaway Park Shuttle stops.

A trains will run between Inwood-207 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

A train service changes from Jan. 20 to May

The following service changes will then be in effect from Jan. 20 to May 2025.

A trains won't run between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av or Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St.

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains won't run to/from Broad Channel.

For service between Howard Beach-JFK Airport, Broad Channel, and the Rockaway Peninsula, take free shuttle buses, which will run on two routes: Q97, nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av. Q109, between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Beach 67 St, stopping at Broad Channel and Beach 90 St.

A trains will run between Inwood-207 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains will run between Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.

You can find a closer look at the project and its expected impact here.