FBI investigating after gas canisters found at deadly New Year's crash in Rochester, New York

FBI investigates fiery New Year's Day crash in Rochester, New York

The FBI is investigating a deadly crash in Rochester, New York, as a possible terror incident after canisters of gasoline were found at the scene of the crash, CBS News has learned. The fiery two-vehicle collision killed two people and injured five others early on New Year's Day, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday as officers were directing traffic after a concert let out at the Kodak Center theater complex, police said in a statement.

A Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, sending both vehicles "through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk," the statement said.

The collision caused an explosion and a large blaze that took the fire department more than an hour to extinguish.

Two passengers in the Outlander were killed and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the Expedition was hospitalized with critical injuries. Three pedestrians who were struck were also taken to hospitals, one of them in critical condition.

Once the flames were doused, firefighters "located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around" the Expedition, the police statement said. That prompted police to bring in an arson team and alert the FBI, police said.

The Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad and Joint Arson Task Force were also called to the scene to investigate, CBS affiliate WROC reported.

"I know the community will have lots of questions as it relates to this. I ask them to continue to stay tuned," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

Investigators asked witnesses or anyone with information to reach out to police.

The band that performed at the Kodak Center before the crash, moe., posted a statement on Facebook sending condolences to the victims' families and friends.

"On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding," the band wrote.

Rochester is about 340 miles northwest of Manhattan.