2 killed, several hurt in fiery crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in center Rochester on Monday.

Dramatic video shows part of the crash outside the Kodak Center. It happened just before 1 a.m. as a concert attended by about 1,000 people had just ended.

Police say a Ford Expedition slammed into a car pulling out of the parking lot. Two passengers in that car were killed and the driver was injured.

The driver of the Expedition is in critical condition.

Investigators say the two vehicles then hit a group of people in the crosswalk and two other cars, causing a big fire.

"Once the fire was extinguished, first responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle. Based on the danger level associated with these, the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad and Joint Arson Task Force responded to the scene," Rochester Police Chief David Smith said.

A pedestrian was critically injured, and two others were also hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.