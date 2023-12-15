Nurses' union ratifies new contract with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital ratified a new contract Friday.

The three-year agreement is for 1,700 nurses at the New Brunswick hospital.

They're represented by the United Steelworkers Local 4-200.

Nurses were on strike for nearly four months. They walked off the job on Aug. 4, fighting for better staffing, sick time and insurance benefits.

The union said their main sticking point was what they called "unsafe" nurse-to-patient ratios.

RWJUH President Alan Lee released the following statement:

"Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has been notified by United Steel Workers Local 4-200, the union representing RWJUH nurses, that the members have voted to ratify a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement. We are pleased with the outcome of today's vote and look forward to welcoming our nurses back home. "The new contract provides for staffing standards that support the highest levels of care provided at academic medical centers, such as RWJUH, and offers a collaborative platform and process for nurses and leadership to address staffing issues and concerns together. It also provides compensation that reflects the value of the role of the RWJUH nurse on the care team, many of which hold the highest certifications and education levels in their field. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to providing the highest quality patient care and creating a safe and supportive working environment for our nurses and all team members. "RWJUH nurses do incredible work each and every day to heal, treat and assist our patients. They do it with passion and heart and deserve everyone's support, respect and appreciation. Their value to this hospital, to our patients and to the community is profound. We are excited and eager to welcome our nurses back home to their colleagues and their patients, and to continue our important work in improving the health of our patients and community."

In a statement, Local 4-200 President Judy Danella said:

"This contract would not have been possible if the nurses hadn't stood together and demanded what our patients deserve. This campaign has always been about safety and quality care, and we are ready to get back to work doing what we love. We are particularly proud that this contract includes accountability and communication, which will ensure that staffing will remain a top priority moving forward."