Over 1,700 nurses at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick begin strike Friday

Nurses at New Brunswick hospital planning to go on strike

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Hundreds of nurses in New Jersey are getting ready to walk off the job.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 1,700 nurses at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick are going on strike.

The union says they voted down a tentative agreement last week after months of bargaining.

USW4-200 President Judy Danella says they have reached a breaking point, with short-staffing being the top concern.

"We wanted more stability that if a nurse in, say, the middle of the shift needs something, that there would be somebody that they could send to help, or that's looked at in the beginning of the day to make sure that the staffing is appropriate," she said.

The union is also concerned about rising insurance costs.

The hospital says it will remain open and care for its patients. In a statement, the hospital said in part, "We remain willing and open to continue talking with the goal of averting a strike and reaching a fair and equitable resolution," adding it has accepted the union's demands twice.