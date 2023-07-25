Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick planning to go on strike

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital nurses planning to go on strike

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick are planning to go on strike.

Their union, representing more than 1,700 workers, says the strike will begin Aug. 4.

There's been a stalemate between the union and hospital administration after months of bargaining. Their most recent contract expired June 30.

The union says short staffing is a top concern, along with rising insurance costs.

A Robert Wood John University Hospital spokesperson sent CBS New York a statement saying in part, "We will continue to negotiate with the union to reach a settlement. It remains our goal to find an equitable resolution as quickly as possible."

The strike can be averted if an agreement is reached before Aug. 4.

The hospital spokesperson says if the strike does occur, the hospital is prepared to hire replacement nurses for an extended period of time.