Road rage eyed in Queens hammer attack

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's new information Tuesday about a Christmas Day hammer attack in Queens

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 37th Avenue and 93rd Street in Jackson Heights.

Police now say the incident was road rage

The victims, a 22-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, told police they were driving home when they got into an argument with another motorist, who then attacked the two with a hammer. 

The 22-year-old suffered a head injury. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

So far, there have been no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 26, 2023 / 11:43 AM EST

