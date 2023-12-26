Road rage eyed in Queens hammer attack

NEW YORK -- There's new information Tuesday about a Christmas Day hammer attack in Queens.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 37th Avenue and 93rd Street in Jackson Heights.

Police now say the incident was road rage.

The victims, a 22-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, told police they were driving home when they got into an argument with another motorist, who then attacked the two with a hammer.

The 22-year-old suffered a head injury. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.