Man and woman in Queens attacked by person wielding hammer, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the person who attacked two people in Queens with a hammer. 

It happened at 37th Avenue and 93rd Street in Jackson Heights at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

According to investigators, a man and woman were attacked and hospitalized in stable condition. 

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the attack. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

