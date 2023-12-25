Man and woman in Queens attacked by person wielding hammer, NYPD says

Man and woman in Queens attacked by person with hammer

Man and woman in Queens attacked by person with hammer

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the person who attacked two people in Queens with a hammer.

It happened at 37th Avenue and 93rd Street in Jackson Heights at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

According to investigators, a man and woman were attacked and hospitalized in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the attack.

So far, no arrests have been made.

