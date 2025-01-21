Riverside Church reverses decision to close Weekday School following community pressure

NEW YORK - Riverside Church announced a decision to keep its Weekday School open.

The decision was made over the weekend, and came after pressure from the Morningside Heights and surrounding Harlem community.

Now the school will remain open for the foreseeable future.

That reverses a decision revealed a month ago, when the board announced the near-century old school's closure.

More than 1,000 people signed an online petition in support. Students stood outside and sang the school theme in solidarity.

Councilmember Shaun Abreu started attending meetings, and Community Board 9 signed a letter outlining the importance of providing for the children, and pushing the church to call a vote. Members say that vote on Sunday was unanimous.

That the decision came on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend had special significance for the service the Weekday School provides to the community in the spirit of Dr. King. In the sanctuary where King once spoke, Rev. Mark Thompson delivered a sermon before the vote, recounting King's visit there in 1967.

"The spirit he showed here at Riverside presides over our souls today in his name, and let us all, in his name, proclaim good news," Thompson said.

"Early childhood education is a form of social justice"

Students visited the church's King wing ahead of the occasion to learn about the civil rights leader and his legacy, which continues through the Weekday School's teachings.

"Early childhood education is a form of social justice, and they support that and they want to have that in their neighborhood. And they want to support it in the church," parent Kristi Giles said. "I've never had something that I feel so passionately about before."

Families who attend the school spent the snowy MLK holiday celebrated their success with some sledding after they found out they won't need to move at the end of the semester.

"One of the great things that will come from this is the increased involvement both ways between the church and the school," parent Erin Amato said.

Riverside Church leaders have now agreed to convene an advisory board made up of church members, parents and concerned neighbors for any future decision-making discussions. Families have already started recruiting new students to increase enrollment as part of an effort to alleviate concerns.

"We're on to the next phase. You know, making the school sustainable for the future and getting people back in the doors," Giles said.

The Riverside Church said in a statement:

The Riverside Church voted overwhelmingly to continue operations of its Weekday School for the 2025-2026 academic year. To assess the school's operations, viability, and alignment with the mission of The Riverside Church, a Weekday School Committee has been established. This committee will evaluate and make recommendations regarding the school's future, presenting its findings and a detailed plan, including a timeline and financial budget, to the congregation during the annual meeting in May 2025. To ensure diverse expertise, the council will consider candidates with experience in early childhood education, business, financial operations, and marketing. The Riverside Church invites families to enroll their children in the Weekday School for the 2025-2026 academic year. The Church values its partnership with families and looks forward to working together in shaping the school's future.

To learn more about the Weekday School and how to apply, click here.

