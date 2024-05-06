Body camera burns Rikers captain. Now the department is pulling them offline.

NEW YORK -- New York City correction officers have been told not to wear their body cameras after one caught fire at Rikers Island.

Department of Correction officials said a captain was burned Friday night when her camera suddenly ignited.

The department is pulling all body cameras offline, pending an investigation.

Body camera burns Rikers captain

In a statement to CBS New York on Sunday, the DOC said the fire happened Friday at the George R. Vierno Center.

The injured captain was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

"Our thoughts are with our Captain who was injured in this incident. The safety of our staff is paramount, which is why I am removing all body-worn cameras from service out of an abundance of caution while we investigate how and why this incident occurred," DOC Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie said in the statement.

DOC pulls cameras pending investigation

DOC officials want to know what went wrong to cause the fire.

"The department is in contact with the manufacturer to investigate how and why this incident occurred. Out of an abundance of caution, the department is pulling all BWCs offline until the investigation is complete," the statement said.

CBS New York has learned the Federal Monitor that oversees Rikers is aware of the incident and the decision to remove the cameras.

Officials say there is still significant surveillance at all DOC facilities, including more than 12,000 cameras that run 24/7. Officers can also use handheld cameras for certain incidents.