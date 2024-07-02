Recent drownings at Rockaway Beach in Queens prompt calls for change. What leaders want to see happen.

Drowning of 2 teens prompts calls for safety changes in NYC

NEW YORK - Local leaders are calling for change after two teens died of apparent drownings at Rockaway Beach in Queens recently.

Teenagers Elyjha Chandler and Christian Perkins disappeared in a wave off the south shore of Queens at Jacob Riis Beach just two weeks ago. It happened just after lifeguards went off duty.

Agencies spent days searching for the two teens. Two bodies were later found close by where they went missing.

While Jacob Riis is a national park, in response to this tragedy and the overall spike in drownings, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said Tuesday the city and Parks Department have to act fast to ensure beachgoers are kept safe. Richards and other leaders want several steps to be taken, including:

Extending lifeguard duty until dusk, especially during heat waves. Lifeguards are currently on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lengthening beach season beyond early September

More access to public pools

Swim lessons added to the public school curriculum in New York City

They are also calling attention to the city's ongoing lifeguard shortage, saying more needs to be done to fix it.

"We need to use every tool at our disposal to ensure we can save lives," Richards said. "We are an oceanfront city, nine million people. Under no circumstances should we be struggling to hire lifeguards. Enough of the back and forth. This is about saving lives."

According to the Queens borough president's office, around a dozen people have drowned in the waters off Rockaway Beach in the last five years. That includes seven people in 2019 alone, more than half of whom were teenagers.