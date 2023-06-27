Richard Olmino, suspect in Rye Town Park sexual assault, remanded to Westchester County Jail

RYE, N.Y. -- The man charged with sex assault on a young woman in a Westchester County town will stay behind bars.

Police told CBS New York publicity about the arrest in Rye has other possible victims coming forward.

Richard Olmino had a brief court appearance on Tuesday. The 21-year-old was ordered to avoid all contact with the alleged victim and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

Olmino was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at Rye Town Park. Police say he tackled her and claimed to have a knife. A security guard heard screaming and came to the victim's aid. The suspect fled.

Evidence found at the scene helped the Rye Police Department track Olmino to his apartment in nearby Port Chester.

Given Olmino's history, cops are looking for additional victims.

"Yes, we've received a number of calls both from other law enforcement agencies and members of the public," Rye Police Commissioner Michael Kopy said.

Olmino has been arrested multiple times for public lewdness.

CBS New York has obtained a felony complaint that says last July at a luxury rental in East Hampton Olmino allegedly choked an acquaintance until she briefly lost consciousness and then sexually assaulted her.

He was out on bail for that when he was arrested by Rye police.

"Clearly, it's documented that he is progressing from acts of public indecency to serious sexual assaults, so there has been an increase in the violence," Kopy said.

Rye police are working to connect Olmino to a June sex assault of an 18-year-old woman near the high school. DNA could play a role.

On social media, Olmino claimed to be employed by a cryptocurrency fund. Police say most recently he was working for a landscape contractor.