Suspected serial sex predator Richard Olmino arrested for rape in Rye Town Park

RYE, N.Y. -- Richard Olmino, a man suspected of being a serial sex predator, was arrested for an alleged rape inside Rye Town Park.

"Clearly this individual has a history of predatory sexual behavior," said Rye Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Kopy, who announced Olmino's arrest Monday.

Olmino, 21, allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in the park just after midnight Friday.

"A male subject approached her, she didn't know from where, began questioning with her and subsequently tackled her in the park and assaulted her," said Kopy. "There potentially could be other victims out there who we may discover."

Olmino was arrested Saturday at his home in Port Chester.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they learned Olmino was out on bail since November, following charges of first degree sex assault in Suffolk County.

"This is an individual who was out on bail that we had no idea had landed a couple miles from Rye police headquarters. As the investigation is going on, we're looking at similar suspects and similar incidents in Westchester County, New York City and Fairfield, Connecticut. We had no idea that this subject was out on bail for a serious crime that had occurred out in eastern Long Island," said Kopy.

Rye investigators believe Olmino may be connected to a string of similar assaults, including at the high school football field on June 3 and another near the park on May 3.

"I want to thank the victims publicly for their commitment and courage in an extremely difficult time. But they have been there, they have been working with the detectives and it is not easy. But for the sake of their commitment, we may not be standing here today," said Kopy.

Rye Police said there may be more victims out there and asked anyone who had an encounter with Olmino to call their office.

Olmino is being held at the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday.