Revel pulling its shared electric mopeds out of New York City permanently

Revel permanently pulling its shared mopeds off NYC streets

NEW YORK -- Revel mopeds will become a thing of the past on New York City streets.

The company is pulling its shared electric mopeds out of the city permanently by Nov. 18.

The move comes after at least two deaths involving Revel mopeds, including the crash that killed CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur in 2020.

Revel had shut down service while it addressed safety issues.

Revel's CEO says the company is shifting focus to ride-hailing services and developing a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles.