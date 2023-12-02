NYPD helps retired detective Frank Agoglia celebrate 100th birthday
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- The NYPD helped a retired detective celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend.
Frank Agoglia turned 100 years old Saturday.
Members of the Detectives Endowment Association joined him and his family for a celebration at the long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook.
Agoglia was born in Brooklyn and served in the Army in World War II before joining the NYPD in 1947.
He was presented with gifts, including a new detective shield.
