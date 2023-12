The NYPD helped a retired detective celebrate a milestone birthday as Frank Agoglia turned 100 on Saturday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3NcvqBD

Retired NYPD detective and Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday The NYPD helped a retired detective celebrate a milestone birthday as Frank Agoglia turned 100 on Saturday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3NcvqBD

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On