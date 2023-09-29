Residents of Queens communities of Springfield Gardens and Rosedale dealing with flooded basements

Flood waters overwhelm homes and roads in parts of Queens

NEW YORK -- Queens dealt with a deluge on Friday, with many roads unpassable and basements filling up with water.

Some resident are living with rain, literally.

"We got water in our basement," Springfield Gardens homeowner Ozzy Mejil said.

CBS New York saw what life was like on 222nd Street, near 147th Avenue on Friday. Garden hoses were outside homes draining rain water out of basements.

"I have a pump in my basement, pumping water into streets. Another driveway pumping to street," Mejil said.

But not everyone on the block has pumps.

"People in Home Depot fighting for pumps, literally fighting," one person said.

A family who also lives nearby didn't want to be identified, but one member said, "It's really horrible right now."

Not only did they have to get nearly a foot of water out of their basement, they have to get new furniture, clothes and food.

"We are trying our best to be safe here," one member said.

And outside, as steady rain and gusty winds continue to slam the Tri-State Area, people who work and live in Rosedale were having a hard time getting around. CBS New York saw an impassable Brookville Boulevard near 147th Avenue, where drivers abandoned their cars that were submerged in flood waters.

"It is a nightmare, but what can we do?" one person said.