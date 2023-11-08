Republican Ed Romaine flips Suffolk County executive seat, pledges to bring county together

HAUPPAGUE, N.Y. -- Long Island Republicans are celebrating a big Election Night victory.

Ed Romaine was elected Suffolk County executive, defeating Democrat David Calone. With his win, Romaine flips the county's top elected office from blue to red.

The 76-year-old Brookhaven town supervisor won the Suffolk County executive seat with 56% of the roughly 26,000 votes.

The Republican party now occupies all the countywide seats in both Nassau and Suffolk, with both county executive seats, the district attorney and comptroller's offices. That's not to mention, all four congressional seats.

Political analysts say Romaine's win could boost the freshman congressmen who swept last November and played a major role in helping Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

Analysts say there has only been a brief period in the last few decades that Republicans had this much control over Long Island.

Tuesday night, Romaine thanked the people who helped him with his campaign, including the many law enforcement endorsements he received.

"We painted this county red," he said. "As your county executive elect, I intend to bring all of Suffolk together for a common sense agenda that moves us forward," he said.

County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, had to give up his seat after 12 years because of term limits.

