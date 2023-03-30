Reports: Odell Beckham Jr.'s next landing spot could be with Jets

NEW YORK -- Odell Beckham Jr. calling MetLife Stadium home again? It may just happen.

The Jets have reportedly emerged as a serious contender to land the free agent wide receiver, who is coming off a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2022 season.

Odell Beckham has offers on the table from multiple NFL teams and the Jets are the most likely landing spot for him, per @DanGrazianoESPN



While the #Ravens also made a push to sign Odell, he could be waiting to see if the Rodgers-Jets deal is finalized first before deciding. pic.twitter.com/Xa48YUhjkB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

Recent videos posted on social media show Beckham, who will turn 31 in November, in exceptional shape. While he may never again be the superstar he was during his years with the Giants, Beckham would add another dimension to the Jets' passing game, assuming, of course, they complete the long-rumored trade with the Green Bay Packers for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Reports have indicated Beckham is looking for as much as $20 million per season, but Beckham recently took to Twitter to say otherwise.

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

Because the Rodgers deal has not yet been finalized, the Jets' salary cap situation remains in flux. They are currently around $10 million under the cap, so any deal Beckham agrees to with them would likely have to be incentive-laden.

If OBJ ends up with the Jets, he would join a receiving corps that currently consists of 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, veteran Cory Davis, and recent free agent signings Allen Lazard and Mercole Hardman.

Selected by the Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft out of LSU, Beckham quickly became one of the best receivers in the NFL, posting 288 receptions, 4,122 yards, and 35 touchdowns in 43 games over his first three seasons. Injuries have slowed him since, as he played in more than 11 games in just two of his next six seasons.

Overall, Beckham 531 receptions, 7,367 yards, and 56 touchdowns in 96 career regular season games, for the Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. Beckham had two catches, including a touchdown, early in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals before suffering the knee injury that forced him to miss the 2022 season.

Other teams reportedly interested in Beckham's services include the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.