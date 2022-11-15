Watch CBS News
Report: Anthony Rizzo returning to Yankees on 3-year deal

NEW YORK -- The Yankees will reportedly have their starting first baseman back for at least the next two seasons.

According to The Athletic, Anthony Rizzo has agreed to a three-year contract that will pay him a total of $34 million in 2023 and 2024. He will earn $17 million in 2025 if New York doesn't exercise its $6 million team buyout.

Rizzo, 33, had initially opted out of his contract for next season that would have paid him $16 million, to become a free agent.

A three-time All-Star, Rizzo batted just .224 last season, his first full one with the Yankees after coming over in a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs the year before, but finished with 32 home runs and 75 RBIs.

The four-time Gold Glove winner was reportedly at the top of the World Series champion Houston Astros' offseason wish list, but will now continue to be a vital part of the Yankees lineup.

Rizzo was considered an important piece to retain. The Yankees are still trying to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, who set an American League record with 62 home runs in 2022.

