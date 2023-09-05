Rep. George Santos may be working on plea deal in fraud case

NEW YORK -- Embattled Congressman George Santos could be working on a plea deal with federal prosecutors in their fraud case against him.

Tuesday, the Department of Justice requested that Santos' criminal hearing scheduled for Thursday be pushed back to late October, saying, "The parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward" in the case.

Santos, however, is reportedly denying that he's working on a plea deal, making a cryptic post on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Speculation."

The Concerned Citizens of New York's District 4 want Santos' resignation to be included in the plea.