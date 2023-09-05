Watch CBS News
Rep. George Santos may be working on plea deal in fraud case

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Dept. of Justice requests George Santos' fraud hearing be pushed back
Dept. of Justice requests George Santos' fraud hearing be pushed back

NEW YORK -- Embattled Congressman George Santos could be working on a plea deal with federal prosecutors in their fraud case against him.

Tuesday, the Department of Justice requested that Santos' criminal hearing scheduled for Thursday be pushed back to late October, saying, "The parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward" in the case.

Santos, however, is reportedly denying that he's working on a plea deal, making a cryptic post on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Speculation."

The Concerned Citizens of New York's District 4 want Santos' resignation to be included in the plea.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

