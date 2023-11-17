Rep. Dan Goldman's Brooklyn office vandalized

Day-long protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held on streets on NYC

NEW YORK - Rep. Dan Goldman's office in Brooklyn was vandalized overnight.

Workers discovered the vandalism just before 9 a.m. at his office on 9th Street in Park Slope.

Vandals painted "Free Palestine" and "Let Gaza Live," among other messages.

The graffiti has since been cleaned up.

"Our office is accessible 24/7 by appointment, phone, social media, email, or mail, and our incredible constituent services team works around the clock to respond to outreach," communications director Simone Kanter said. "Harassing, intimidating, and outright attacking the staff of a Jewish elected official at a time of rising violence and rampant antisemitism is dangerous and unacceptable."

The incident comes amid numerous demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war that have taken place across New York City.