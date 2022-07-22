Watch CBS News
Brooklyn hip-hop artist Fetty Luciano arrested in Mansion at Glen Cove shooting

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A hip-hop artist from Brooklyn is facing charges in last week's shooting at the Mansion at Glen Cove in Nassau County.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Remy Marshall, who is known as Fetty Luciano.

Three people were shot during a pool party at the venue on July 10. A security guard and two party-goers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Marshall is being charged with attempted murder and weapons possession.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

